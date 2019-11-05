LCPD search for suspect responsible for shooting at home, killing woman inside

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police identified the woman shot and killed while sitting inside her home last week as 45-year-old Danielle Black.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 to initial reports of an explosion. Upon entering the home, emergency personnel and police learned Black had actually been shot at least once through a front window.

LCPD’s investigation revealed multiple rounds were fired into the home. Thankfully, a second woman who was home at the time escaped injury.

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for the death of Danielle Black.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify a possible suspect. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.