LCPD search for elderly man who walked away from his home for the second time this week

Las Cruces News

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Police are searching for a Las Cruces man after he walked away from his home for the second time this week.

Erwing Witt, 74, walked away from his home in the 2300 block of Solar Way around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Witt was reported missing earlier this week and was located shortly after Las Cruces Police asked for assistance locating him.

Witt is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has gray hair and has a short, gray beard.

Anyone with information on Mr. Witt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

