LCPD planning sobriety checkpoints in city limits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department says it will conduct two saturation and one sobriety checkpoint in May.

Police did not specify when the checkpoints will be held but say they are intended to discourage drivers from using their vehicles while intoxicated.

The police department says officers will also be checking to see if drivers are using their cell phones and if individuals are utilizing seatbelts for themselves and children.

The public is encouraged to utilize designated drivers for transportation during nights out.