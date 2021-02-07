LCPD Officer shot in the line of duty pays it forward to NMSP Officer Jarrott’s family

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier this week is now paying it forward to the family of slain New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.

LCPD Officer Adrian De La Garza stopped by the House of Grafix, a Las Cruces screen printing and embroidery shop that has been fundraising for the two officers shot during Thursday’s chaotic chase across multiple counties. According to the shop, De La Garza donated to the State Police fundraiser and brought baby supplies for the pregnant widow of Officer Jarrott.

“Thank you! What you did on Thursday putting your life truly on the line to ensure the safety of everyone in our community. By doing pit maneuver, you truly saved a lot of lives that day. Again thank you for serving our community,” read one comment on the viral Facebook post.

De La Garza conducted a risky, high-speed PIT maneuver on the suspect’s truck just moments before he jumped out, aiming at Officer De La Garza. Before the cross-state chase’s dramatic conclusion, the suspect, identified as Omar Felix Cueva, shot and killed NMSP Officer Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming.

De La Garza was shot, but not seriously injured in the incident. He was released from University Medical Center in El Paso Thursday evening.

House of Grafix, located at 800 W. Amador in Las Cruces is taking donations in exchange for NMSP or LCPD sticker decals. If you’re unable to stop by the shop, you can make donations to the fundraiser online. You can also drop off baby supplies that will go to Officer Jarrott’s widow.