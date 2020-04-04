LCPD: Most auto burglaries are crimes of opportunity

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — As more Borderland residents are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Las Cruces Police are reminding citizens to not let their guard down. They say most auto burglaries that happen are crimes of opportunity that happen when valuables are left in plain sight and vehicles are left unlocked.

LCPD says the majority of thefts they’re seeing involve cases where the suspects are walking through neighborhoods and large parking lots checking for unlocked vehicles or looking through windows to find valuable items. Once the burglars are able to get into your vehicle, it only takes seconds for them to steal valuables left unattended.

The Las Cruces Police Department recommends: