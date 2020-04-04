LCPD: Most auto burglaries are crimes of opportunity

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — As more Borderland residents are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Las Cruces Police are reminding citizens to not let their guard down. They say most auto burglaries that happen are crimes of opportunity that happen when valuables are left in plain sight and vehicles are left unlocked.
LCPD says the majority of thefts they’re seeing involve cases where the suspects are walking through neighborhoods and large parking lots checking for unlocked vehicles or looking through windows to find valuable items. Once the burglars are able to get into your vehicle, it only takes seconds for them to steal valuables left unattended.
The Las Cruces Police Department recommends:
- Remove all valuables from the vehicle.
- Keep items of intrigue (backpacks, luggage, packages, shopping bags, cell phone chargers, electronics, loose change, etc.) out of sight.
- Remove or properly secure tools and other valuables commonly kept in pickup beds.
- Do not leave spare keys or garage door openers inside your vehicle.
- Do not leave firearms or ammunition inside an unattended vehicle.
- Roll up windows and keep doors locked when leaving the vehicle unattended.
- If possible, park in a well-lighted area or inside a garage.
- Consider using a self-arming audible vehicle alarm system.
- Consider installing a monitored home security system or a motion-sensor system – such as a Ring or Nest doorbell camera system that records images and sends alerts via cell phone when motion is detected.
- Refrain from leaving your vehicle unlocked and unattended to run a quick errand or to pump gasoline.
- Immediately report to police any suspicious behavior or activity.