LCPD: Missing brothers may be with sex offender father

KTSM ⁠— Two young Las Cruces brothers who have been missing since October 8 may be with their father, a non-registered sex offender, according to Las Cruces Police.

The boys, Maverick Ransom, 3, and Orion Ransom, 4, were last seen with their father, Clarence Michael Ransom, 52, after he picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center, investigators told KTSM.

Police said they have reason to believe the father⁠—who shares custody of the boys with his estranged wife⁠—may have traveled to Ciudad Juárez the day the brothers went missing and returned to the U.S. the following day.

Investigators said it was unclear whether the boys went with him to Mexico.

Clarence Michael Ransom is described as 5’11,” weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCPD at (525) 526-0795.