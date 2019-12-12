LCPD: Man suspected of beating pregnant girlfriend, causing miscarriage found guilty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- Timothy Trejo-Vigil, 26, suspected of severely beating his pregnant girlfriend and causing a miscarriage last year has been found guilty.

Timothy Trejo-Vigil, of the 2400 block of Lester Avenue, is found guilty on First Degree Kidnapping, Attempted Murder and multiple counts of Aggravated Battery of a Household Member

On May 10, 2018, the Las Cruces Police Department was dispatched to the report of an injured woman at a residence on Lester Ave.

Police records state 22-year-old Angel Swanson was found with a large laceration to her head, stab wounds on her knees and arms, a broken jaw, a broken nose, and human bite marks to her body.

Swanson told police Trejo-Vigil had beaten her over a 2 day period. She told police she repeatedly asked for a phone as she knew her injuries required hospital care.

Trejo-Vigil finally gave her the phone and left Swanson alone in the apartment.

When police arrived, Swanson was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso. Officers learned Trejo-Vigil left the home just prior to police being called.

At the UMC intensive care unit, medical professionals determined the woman was 15-weeks pregnant and had experienced a miscarriage as a result of the physical trauma she suffered.

According to police records, Swansons injuries were so severe she was hospitalized over a 3 month period.

Today, Deputy District Attorney Anne Marie Peterson and Debra Gerads prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Trejo-Vigil faces a mandatory 46 years, minus 1 day, according to police records.

“This successful prosecution was the result of the efforts of the Deputy District Attorney’s, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Victim Advocates, and our incredible staff. I am gratified by the results and vindication for Angel, her brave testimony had a tremendous impact in this case,” stated District Attorney Mark D’Antonio in the police report.

A sentencing date has yet to be determined.