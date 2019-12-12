LCPD: Man suspected of beating pregnant girlfriend, causing miscarriage found guilty

Las Cruces News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- Timothy Trejo-Vigil, 26, suspected of severely beating his pregnant girlfriend and causing a miscarriage last year has been found guilty.

Timothy Trejo-Vigil, of the 2400 block of Lester Avenue, is found guilty on First Degree Kidnapping, Attempted Murder and multiple counts of Aggravated Battery of a Household Member

On May 10, 2018, the Las Cruces Police Department was dispatched to the report of an injured woman at a residence on Lester Ave.

Police records state 22-year-old Angel Swanson was found with a large laceration to her head, stab wounds on her knees and arms, a broken jaw, a broken nose, and human bite marks to her body.

Swanson told police Trejo-Vigil had beaten her over a 2 day period. She told police she repeatedly asked for a phone as she knew her injuries required hospital care.

Trejo-Vigil finally gave her the phone and left Swanson alone in the apartment.

When police arrived, Swanson was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso. Officers learned Trejo-Vigil left the home just prior to police being called.

At the UMC intensive care unit, medical professionals determined the woman was 15-weeks pregnant and had experienced a miscarriage as a result of the physical trauma she suffered.

According to police records, Swansons injuries were so severe she was hospitalized over a 3 month period.

Today, Deputy District Attorney Anne Marie Peterson and Debra Gerads prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Trejo-Vigil faces a mandatory 46 years, minus 1 day, according to police records.

“This successful prosecution was the result of the efforts of the Deputy District Attorney’s, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Victim Advocates, and our incredible staff.  I am gratified by the results and vindication for Angel, her brave testimony had a tremendous impact in this case,” stated District Attorney  Mark D’Antonio in the police report.

A sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime