LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon near Mesilla Valley Mall.

According to police, it happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Telshor Boulevard. Information was extremely limited from officers at the scene.

Investigators have yet to release the identity of the victim, nor have they said if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.