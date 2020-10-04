LCPD investigating serious overnight crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a passenger early Sunday morning and forced the closure of a busy intersection.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Solano Drive near Griggs Avenue when a single-vehicle crashed at the scene. The vehicle’s passenger sustained severe injuries, but do not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic investigators are working the scene as of early Sunday morning to investigate the cause of the crash. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

