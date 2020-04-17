LCPD investigates Friday morning shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that injured a 36-year-old male.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday. Las Cruces Police were dispatched to a mobile home park on the 900 block of east Madrid Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 36-year-old man had been shot at least once on the abdomen and was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center.

According to a release, the males injuries do not appear to be life-threatning.

Investigators learned the identity of a possible suspect and are continuing the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

