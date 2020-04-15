LCPD in search of 4 teenagers suspected of burglary; surveillance video attached

Las Cruces News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying four teenagers suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.

The break-ins have been reported in the Settlers Bend and Rinconada neighborhoods.

According to a release, police have learned over the last two weeks that several vehicles were targeted because of unlocked doors.

The four suspects are believed to walk through neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles and stealing items of value.

Police remind the public to lock their cars, and keep windows closed.

Anyone with information that can help identify any one or all the suspects is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

