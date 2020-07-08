LCPD: Dog attack leads to man being stabbed, beaten with machete

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces couple is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man near a homeless shelter Tuesday morning.

Jesse Rayos, 36, and Gianna Shreve, 18, are each charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Shreve became upset with a man after he allegedly mishandled her dog when it attacked him. Around 12:30 a.m., Shreve and her boyfriend, Jesse Rayos, confronted the victim and got into a physical altercation.

During the fight, Rayos allegedly held the victim while Shreve used a folding knife to stab him in the leg. Shortly after that, Rayos reportedly used a machete and used it to hit the victim.

The victim had a stab wound to his leg and other visible injuries consistent with the attack. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rayos and Shreve were booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Facility where they’re being held without bond.