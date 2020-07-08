1  of  2
Breaking News
NM State announces 20 additional positive COVID-19 cases
El Paso hospitalizations near 250 as virus cases continue to rise

LCPD: Dog attack leads to man being stabbed, beaten with machete

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces couple is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man near a homeless shelter Tuesday morning.

Jesse Rayos, 36, and Gianna Shreve, 18, are each charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Shreve became upset with a man after he allegedly mishandled her dog when it attacked him. Around 12:30 a.m., Shreve and her boyfriend, Jesse Rayos, confronted the victim and got into a physical altercation.

During the fight, Rayos allegedly held the victim while Shreve used a folding knife to stab him in the leg. Shortly after that, Rayos reportedly used a machete and used it to hit the victim.

The victim had a stab wound to his leg and other visible injuries consistent with the attack. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rayos and Shreve were booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Facility where they’re being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses"

BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20"

El Paso School Districts set to reopen in-person instruction September 8 after Mayor's request to postpone

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso School Districts set to reopen in-person instruction September 8 after Mayor's request to postpone"

20 more NMSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "20 more NMSU athletes test positive for COVID-19"

Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach"

Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime