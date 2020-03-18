LCPD, DASO reduce station hours during pandemic

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — As part of the New Mexico Governor’s Public Health Emergency declaration, Las Cruces Police and Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office will be reducing in-person services.

Las Cruces Police

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, LCPD will temporarily reduce working hours for non-essential civilian employees. The reduction in hours will limit operations at the downtown police station, at 217 E. Picacho Ave., and will temporarily close the lobby of the East Mesa Public Safety Complex. The temporary reduction means the timely delivery of incident reports will be delayed.

LCPD’s Records Office will limit pickup of incident and crash reports to Mondays only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motor vehicle crash reports are still available online at policereports.lexisnexis.com/. LCPD’s Station Office at the downtown police station will be closed to visitors. Residents with questions or concerns, or who wish to report minor incidents, can call Central Dispatch, at (575) 526-0795, or the station office at (575) 528-4127. Telephone calls to LCPD’s Station Office can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents who need to file an incident report should do the following:

Emergency: call 911.

Non-emergency: call (575) 526-0795.

Some minor incidents can be reported online by visiting www.las-cruces.org/153/Police and clicking the “File a Police Report Online” tab. Reports that can be filed online include incidents of graffiti, vandalism, lost property, theft of property or theft from a motor vehicle.

Doña Ana County Sheriff

As of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, our office at 845 Motel Boulevard, Las Cruces, will open to the public only on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Anthony Substation will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020. Please call 575-525-1911 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday for any non-emergency needs for this location as well as our main station. Our office staff continues to serve you by phone as needed. There will be a charge for copies of reports.

These changes are in effect for the foreseeable future. We are limiting public contact for everyone’s safety but we recognize some of our services can only be done in person. Our patrol operations, criminal investigations, service of process and court services continue to operate as normal.

To view the latest information regarding the status of COVID-19 in New Mexico please visit the New Mexico Department of Health at http://cv.nmhealth.org/.