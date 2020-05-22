LCPD continues to investigate Friday morning shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting on the 500 block of Mulberry.

Authorities said that officers cordoned off the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

LCPD did not say if anyone was injured or if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.