‘LCPD Cares’ set in stone, meaning behind the mural

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s “LCPD Cares” is officially set in stone.



On Wednesday, individuals from various organizations helped the department set more than seven tons of colored rock into a hillside mural located at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex.



Officials said the mural depicts the department’s primary philosophy as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCPD Cares about the community for which it serves.

LCPD Cares about providing quality services.

LCPD Cares about the safety and wellbeing of all residents and visitors to our community.

LCPD Cares about our quality of life.

LCPD Cares.

The philosophy of “LCPD Cares” was adopted Spring 2021 from the department as a way to express that LCPD employees, most of whom grew up and reside in Las Cruces, have a vested interest in caring for their own community, officials said.



Creative artist Kathy Morrow assisted in creating the LCPD Cares mural.

Along with Murrow, the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association from New Mexico State University, Boy Scout Troop 68 and the Juvenile Probation, Parole and Drug Court helped with the project. The Las Cruces Fire Department also assisted with the project.



Majority of the rock used to create the mural was provided by Toro Tock Products. LCPD Community Outreach officer Alejandro Rodriguez spearheaded the creation of the mural.



The LCPD Cares mural can be seen on the south-facing hillside along Sonoma Ranch Boulevard at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.