LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Las Cruces Police are shedding light on its own history of officer-involved shootings over the last year. This is in light of Monday's deadly shooting of an 81-year-old man.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is shedding light on its own history of officer-involved shootings over the last year. This is in light of Monday’s deadly shooting of an 81-year-old man.

As we reported, officers with LCPD responded to a SWAT situation on Monday leading to the death of an elderly man who reportedly fired shots at officers first.



KTSM spoke with Tim Boyne, a man who said he knew the elderly man who died, “Mike was a decent guy. Never really bothered anybody to a point where it’s even notable.”



Boyne shared although the man would have moments of frustration, he would never mean to hurt anyone, “We all knew he was harmless I mean we knew that. He had some problems but he was never violent.”



Dan Trujillo, the Spokesperson with LCPD, said within the last year there have been a total of three officer-involved shootings in Las Cruces including this one, “In all three of those incidents, the suspect actually fired on our officer. In one of those instances, the one in June 17th of last year, one of officers was actually struck. Fortunately his injuries were very minimal.



Trujillo added that all officers are trained when handling these situations, however circumstances do vary, “They’re all different. There’s no one way to train and determine exactly how to handle a certain situation. A lot of it require a career long training that the officer receives.”



Despite how the incident occurred, Boyne believes police were only doing their job and responded as they should.

“That poor cop. I feel bad for the cop too. Mike wasn’t the kind of guy who was going to come out there and try to shoot down a cop. He wasn’t that kind of guy, not to take away from your right and your responsibility. They had a responsibility out here yesterday, and they took care of business,” Boyne said.

“People should not be shooting at other people. They should not be pointing guns at other people. Cops are people. Police are people,” Trujillo added.

Investigators said no officers were injured during the shooting, and the three officers who fired at the man have been placed on standard administrative leave.