LCPD believe man was involved in fight Halloween night before his death

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man after discovering his body under ‘suspicious’ circumstances.

William Dean, 49, was found dead inside a mobile home in a trailer park located in the 300 block of Karen Avenue around 6:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Responding officers noted his death was suspicious for reasons they have yet to disclose. LCPD learned Dean may have been involved in a fight at a nearby mobile home park at 2230 Doña Ana Road before he died. An official cause of death is pending autopsy.

Las Cruces Police are investigating Dean’s death and are asking anyone with information about a possible fight that happened at 2230 Doña Ana Road on Halloween evening or the early morning hours of November 1 to call Central Dispatch at 575-526-0795.