LCFD reminds residents about importance of smoke detectors after fire destroys mobile home

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of working smoke detectors and the proper use of space heaters after a fire on Saturday destroyed a mobile home fire, displacing the residents.

Las Cruces fire and police responded to a fire at about 8 p.m. on Saturday at a mobile home at the 100 block of Idaho Avenue. Investigators learned that two occupants of a mobile home were using the kitchen stove to heat the mobile home and fell asleep with it on.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to fire investigators. The fire destroyed most of the home and its contents, displacing the residents One of the occupants was assessed for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization.

LCFD discourages the use of stoves, ovens and open flames as heating sources because anything that is easily combustible can catch fire. They advise it is best to have a working smoke detector in each bedroom and living area.