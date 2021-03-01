Late LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo’s dogs expected to make full recovery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The two dogs who were seriously injured in the crash that killed Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo are recovering, according to family members.

Trujillo, 50, was walking her two dogs, Blue and Sapphire, late last Thursday along the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue when the driver of a minivan hit her. Trujillo was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Blue, the white Husky, was released from veterinary care on Saturday, according to Trujillo’s daughter. The second dog, Sapphire, is still at the animal hospital.

Taralyn Trujillo, Karen Trujillo’s daughter, says Sapphire is stable, but had surgery to put her hip back into place. Due to the amount of swelling, the veterinarian opted to keep the dog for a few more days. They are both expected to make full recoveries.

In lieu of flowers, Trujillo’s husband encourages the community to contribute to a fund established in her honor at NMSU dedicated to the mission of Educators Rising New Mexico.

You can do so through secure online donations at https://advancing.nmsu.edu/givenow. After selecting your donation amount, contributors can choose ‘other’ in the dropdown menu and write-in “In memory of Dr. Karen Trujillo” to ensure contributions are deposited to her fund. Contributions are tax-deductible.