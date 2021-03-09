Las Cruces woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 46-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday evening in a pedestrian crash near the intersection of south Valley Drive at Avenida de Mesilla in Las Cruces.

The woman sustained multiple injuries and was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. Her injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near south Valley Drive.

Investigators learned the woman and her boyfriend were crossing Valley Drive, from west to east, when she was struck by a 1993 Ford Mustang that was heading north on Valley Drive. The woman’s boyfriend was not injured.

The 71-year-old driver of the Mustang remained on scene and has been cooperative with police.

Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the crash call police at (575) 526-0795.

