Las Cruces woman seeks stolen mailbox built by late husband

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces woman says her mailbox was stolen overnight. However, it’s not just any mailbox — it was built by her husband, who died in February.

Now, she’s asking for the community’s help to bring it back.

Jennifer Potter is hoping the Snoopy mailbox will soon be back on its post for her to be able to admire her husband’s work on a daily basis.

She says her husband, Richard, made the mailbox after they moved into their Las Cruces home on Taylor Road three years ago.

Potter says Richard’s creation even included handmade seasonal toppers that changed throughout the year.

When she would drive home, she could see the Snoopy from the end of the block.

“This is kind of something that was left behind by him, part of his legacy that was left behind,” Potter tells KTSM. “His woodworking skills, his devotion of what he would do for me. This is kind of a representation of that…seeing it gone was pretty heartbreaking.”

A Facebook post by Potter’s sister-in-law is urging the public to help find the mailbox that held so many memories.

“We are asking that you find it in your heart to please return the mailbox to my grieving sister-in-law,” the post reads.

Potter says the person who took the mailbox is welcome to drop it back off at her home anytime with no questions asked.