LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the back overnight.

Investigators say it happened just after 1 a.m. at a home located on the 1400 block of Branding Iron Circle.

Officials have not yet provided any updates on the woman’s condition.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (575) 526-0795.