Las Cruces woman injured in overnight fire

A Las Cruces woman is in a Lubbock burn center following a fire overnight.

According to a news release, the blaze was reported at about 2:45 a.m. at a mobile home located at 2801 W. Picacho.

Officials say firefighters entered the home and found the unconscious 56-year-old woman in a flame-engulfed bedroom.

Crews then performed CPR until she regained a pulse. According to the release, she was initially taken to a local hospital before being flown to Lubbock for more advanced care.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say they believe the fire was caused by the combination of the woman smoking while on oxygen.

According to officials, she alerted emergency responders of the fire by using her Lifeline medical alert service.

Damage estimates on the mobile home are not known at this time.