Las Cruces woman injured in fire caused by smoking while on oxygen

This is the city's third fire caused by smoking while on oxygen in 2019, fire officials say

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces officials are urging residents to refrain from smoking while using supplemental oxygen after doing so landed a woman in the hospital Wednesday night.

According to a news release, a relatively small fire broke out just before 9 p.m. inside a home located at 915 S. Mesquite St.

Officials say the 63-year-old resident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire caused less than $500 in property damage, according to the release.

Fire officials say this is the third time this year that smoking while on oxygen has led to a fire in Las Cruces.

According to the release, two previous fires happened on May 17 at 2801 W. Picacho Ave. and May 18 at 2255 W. Picacho Ave.

The two victims in those cases, both women, were transported to a burn center in Lubbock for advanced care.

According to officials, victims of such fires can lead to severe burns and, in some cases, death.

