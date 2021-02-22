Las Cruces woman, daughter seriously injured in Monday crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces woman and her 11-year-old daughter were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning near Helia Avenue in Las Cruces.

Both the driver, a 31-year-old woman, and her daughter had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was unconscious when she was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. She was later airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The 11-year-old girl suffered a fractured leg and was transported to Mountainview.

At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home on the 4600 block of Helia Avenue. Police found a black 2011 Infinity that crashed through a rock wall and was sitting in the home’s backyard.

Investigators believe the Infinity was traveling south on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard when it crossed into the northbound lanes, left the roadway and went through several vacant lots before it crashed through the rock wall.

Rocks from the rock wall caused relatively minor damage to the home.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates excessive speed may be a contributing factor in the crash.