Las Cruces woman charged after crash topples power line

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 32-year-old Las Cruces woman faces several charges after allegedly crashing into a power pole, toppling the pole onto a tree Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gladys Drive when a maroon Dodge Durango traveling east hit a power line, toppling the line onto a tree, which caught the tree and the Durango on fire. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire, and the tree fire was extinguished after El Paso Electric crews arrived to shut down power to the pole.

The driver, 32-year-old Sandra Mendoza, reportedly fled the scene but was captured by LCPD nearby. She was charged with aggravated DWI, failure to provide notice of crash, possession of methamphetamine, and several traffic citations.

A second unrelated crash happened around 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle crashed into a home in the 200 block of Hoagland Road. No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

Due to the home’s structural integrity being compromised, LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team was called out and braced the home’s walls. The vehicle was removed, and firefighters then reinforced the home’s walls to ensure it’s safety. 

Information on the cause of the second crash is unavailable at this time.

