Penny Duncklee was named Weather Watcher of the Year by KTSM in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our weather watcher of the year for 2021, Penny Duncklee, was attacked by aggressive dogs in the front of her home Wednesday night.

Her longtime friend Kathleen Deasy, said she knew something was wrong when she did not hear from Duncklee Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

“And then Thursday morning I still hadn’t gotten anything from her by lunchtime I knew something was wrong that gut feeling.”

According to friends and neighbors, he incident happened after the dogs first attacked her neighbor. After fighting them off, the dogs then went after Duncklee, who was unable to escape.

Dunklee did have extensive damage on both her left and right arm, with doctors having to amputate the right, just below her elbow. She is also receiving surgery on her left hand to get some motion back into that area.

One of her neighbors, Rick Bernal, says he was present in the aftermath of the incident and knows Duncklee as a friend to everyone.

“Penny’s a great neighbor and she just kind of just takes care of the whole neighborhood she watches over everything, she’ll tell you somebody came over and knocked on your door, she’s just a great person.”

Both Deasy and Bernal now want answers about what happened to Duncklee. Deasy said new laws need to be put in place in order for the correct authorities to take over.

“Animal control is hampered by the lack of laws the city needs to do something about better laws and the county.”

Bernal also feels like this changes how he spends his time in his front yard, stating he is now considering getting some protection.

“Making me think about getting some kind of protection some kind of spray or I don’t want to shoot somebody’s dog but if something like that was going to happen again with penny or something has to have to protect myself so I could go help her in any way I can.”

Las Cruces police department said that they will be releasing the information regarding the incident next week.

Despite all that has happened Penny Duncklee is in higher spirits and her and her family are thankful for all the words of encouragement at this time.

In addition to being an artist, Penny submits both sunrise and sunset pictures to KTSM, below is an album of some of her work.

Courtesy: Penny Duncklee

