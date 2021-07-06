Las Cruces warehouse fire reported Monday, contained with help of sprinkler system

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A working sprinkler system inside a Downtown Las Cruces warehouse is credited with helping contain a rubbish fire that threatened to burn the entire building on Monday.



Firefighters with the Las Cruces Fire Department were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. on July 5 to the rubbish fire at a warehouse located on 741 W. Las Cruces Ave.



As firefighters entered the warehouse, they found heavy smoke and fire along the east wall of the building. Officials said the building’s sprinkler system automatically activated and it helped contain the fire until crews were able to fully extinguish it.



The fire was contained within 15 minutes by firefighters.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimates are not available.



The LCFD credits a working sprinkler system with helping prevent the fire from spreading and damaging more of the building. The department encourages the professional installation and utilization of a sprinkler or fire suppression system in buildings that do not already have such a system.



