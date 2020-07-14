Las Cruces Walmart operating under limited hours as employees wait for virus test results

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Walmart on Rinconada Boulevard was closed again Monday evening after the New Mexico Environmental Department ordered them to close Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Walmart says the store’s closure on Monday evening is the result of limited operating hours and will re-open at 7 a.m. The store’s limited hours are in effect while they await the results from approximately 400 COVID-19 tests from employees.

The store’s employees were sent home, and a group of associates from other nearby stores were temporarily transferred to the Rinconada Boulevard location to keep it operational.

“Per the Environment Department’s requirements, all associates who work at our Las Cruces store on Rinconada Blvd store are being tested for COVID-19. While we await results, all store associates have been sent home and will be paid for the time in which they were scheduled,” a company statement to KTSM said.

The order issued by the NMED required all store employees tested for COVID-19 and the store to be thoroughly disinfected before reopening. The store was closed Saturday evening but reopened by Sunday morning. The second half of employees were tested for the virus Monday morning, according to Walmart.