Las Cruces Walmart closes after four employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Four employees of a Las Cruces Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three weeks. The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department posted a notice of imminent and substantial endangerment to employees and the public at the Walmart Saturday morning.

The store, located at 3331 Rinconada Boulevard, which employs over 400 people, must close immediately under the order. Walmart stated they do not require employees who test positive to self-quarantine for 14 days. They also don’t notify individuals who came into close personal contact with the employees to get tested.

NMED also requires the store to test all of its workers and thoroughly disinfect the building. The state is urging customers who visited the Las Cruces location since June 22 and any New Mexican who believe they’ve been exposed to seek COVID-19 testing.

