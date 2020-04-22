Las Cruces to host virtual 50th Anniversary celebration of Earth Day

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The City of Las Cruces is inviting the community to join a virtual celebration, to mark the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

Southern New Mexico Earth Day (SNM Earth Day) will be presenting an earth-friendly, virtual celebration live on it’s Facebook page at 1 p.m.

“The committee wanted to create something that was still interactive and purposeful, fun and informative, but bringing together people in a safe way while practicing social distancing,” said Carrie Hamblen, Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce CEO/President who will be hosting the event.

Community members can join the celebration by visiting Southern New Mexico Earth Day’s Facebook page @snmearthday or at www.facebook.com/snmearthday.

According to a release, the celebration will include videos of local musicians, A. Billi Free, Jackal, CW Ayon, and Allison Reynolds; and in an effort to support local businesses, there will also be prizes given to participants online from Organ Mountain Outfitter, local food trucks, a “Hit the Trail” gift package, and an Eco3 smart thermostat from Organ Mountain Solar & Electric.

The community will also gain valuable tips and insights on topics of how to protect the planet and a possible sighting of a 3 year old African Sulcata Tortoise.

For questions or local businesses looking to participate in a giveaway, the planning committee may be reached at snmearthday2020@gmail.com or via direct message at their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/snmearthday.