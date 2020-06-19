Las Cruces to hold Virtual Father’s Day celebration

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces will go digital to celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday.

The event, organized by the Quality of Life Department, will be on the City of Las Cruces’ Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

There will be musical performances by Romeyno Gutierrez and the Mexican folk band Los Pachamama. There will also be crafts and kid-friendly activities to do.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending face-to-face time with our favorite people has required a little creativity. We wanted to offer an option to celebrate DAD while observing the social distancing requirements,” said Lynn Gallagher, Quality of Life Director.

A physical celebration was not possible this year due to New Mexico’s Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the prohibiting of mass gatherings.