Las Cruces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- Many employees in Las Cruces will get to spend this Thanksgiving Holiday with their loved ones. Meaning there will be some closures this Holiday season.

City Hall and most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Emergency services such as fire and police will not be affected.

Closures for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

All recreation facilities will be closed.

Community centers will be closed.

Senior Programs will be closed.

Branigan/Sage/Munson libraries will be closed The libraries will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

All museums will be closed.

Solid waste offices will be closed.

Foothills Landfill will be closed.

Residential and commercial trash collection and recycling services will be suspended.

No RoadRUNNER Transit services or buses, offices will be closed.

Visit Las Cruces will be closed.

Friday, Nov. 29 closures/modifications: