Las Cruces teen’s wish turns into Italian reality

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — After many setbacks with an ongoing battle against Cystic Fibrosis, a Las Cruces teenager is now getting the trip of a lifetime.

Annika Conn, 17, was diagnosed with the rare disorder which causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body when she was just five.

Now, with the help of Make-A-Wish and the Hakes Brothers Homebuilders in Las Cruces, her dream of taking a trip to Italy will finally become a reality.

Conn tells KTSM that Italy has been at the top of her Make-A-Wish list. She plans to do a lot of sightseeing and eating.

“I feel it’s just a really beautiful place and a lot of history there and just very beautiful. It wasn’t something that I could just do with my family so it’s really cool that they were able to make this happen,” Conn said.

The adventure doesn’t stop there. Conn says her next big move is when she’ll embark on her college journey to Phoenix where she’ll be majoring in nursing at Grand Canyon University.