Las Cruces teen says he was attacked with a rock after being called a racial slur

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– The mother of a Las Cruces teenager is demanding justice after she says her son was assaulted and the target of a racial slur over the weekend.

Fernando Vazquez is only 14-years-old. He said he was riding his bicycle in Las Cruces when a man shouted out a racial slur at him and attacked him with a rock.

“We don’t know what this world is coming to and we need to be careful with our kids,” Tina Vargas, Fernando’s mother, said.

Vargas said she was at work when she learned her son was attacked.

“My daughter sent me a picture of his head, blood everywhere,” Vargas said.

Fernando said he was riding his bike near El Paseo in Las Cruces when a man threw a large rock at his head after shouting the slur towards him. The rock struck his head, the injuries serious enough to send him to the hospital.

“Thankfully everything was okay, they did the CT and he did get ten staples but at the same time I am grateful that’s all it was,” Vargas said.

His mother said they believe it was a homeless man who threw the rock. They called the police to report the attack.

“Its sad, it’s sad but at the same time it kind of teaches everyone a lesson,” Vargas said.

The angry mother said she never thought she would have to teach her son about racial discrimination.

“You never think it’s going to happen to us, like kids they dont think that way, but it does–it’s happening and unfortunately it happened to my underage son,” Vargas said.

Fernando and his mother share a message to others in the community in light of his attack.

“For everyone to take care of their kids and hold them tighter because who knows if that guy would’ve hit him harder then he couldve died,” Vargas said.