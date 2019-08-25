Las Cruces teen reported missing early Sunday morning

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — UPDATE: Las Cruces Police have found Angelina Hernandez.

EARLIER: Las Cruces Police are hoping to locate a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Angelina Hernandez, 13, was last known to be at a home in the 2300 block of Lester Avenue where a relative told police she was last seen around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt, black shorts and slipper type shoes with white socks. She is possibly with a friend, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Angelina Hernandez is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.