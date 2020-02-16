Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces teen got to soar the skies Saturday morning to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams.

Memorial Medical Center paired up with the Air Methods/Native Air organization to host the flight for 15-year-old Sebastian Teran who was hospitalized at the center in early 2019. Teran was in critical condition and ended up bonding with one of his nurses. It was during this time he shared his passion for helicopters.

Teran’s first experience flying in a helicopter was after his older brother passed away while serving in the military and flew in a Blackhawk.

He says Saturday’s flight was an experience to remember.

“I was very nervous. Nervous, really excited as well and it was just the time of my life,” he said.

Teran says he hopes to have a career in nursing one day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll"

Senate candidates share health care ideas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate candidates share health care ideas"

“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll"

New lawmakers take the Oath of Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lawmakers take the Oath of Office"

El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament"

Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream"
More Local