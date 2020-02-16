Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces teen got to soar the skies Saturday morning to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams.

Memorial Medical Center paired up with the Air Methods/Native Air organization to host the flight for 15-year-old Sebastian Teran who was hospitalized at the center in early 2019. Teran was in critical condition and ended up bonding with one of his nurses. It was during this time he shared his passion for helicopters.

Teran’s first experience flying in a helicopter was after his older brother passed away while serving in the military and flew in a Blackhawk.

He says Saturday’s flight was an experience to remember.

“I was very nervous. Nervous, really excited as well and it was just the time of my life,” he said.

Teran says he hopes to have a career in nursing one day.