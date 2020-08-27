Las Cruces teacher receives highest award in the country

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A teacher in Las Cruces has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Melody Hagaman is a computer science teacher at Centennial High School. She ranked the top two in the state and was among the 107 teachers in the nation to receive the PAEMST award this year.

The PAESMT is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to honor kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.

“Receiving the Presidential Award is an incredible opportunity to validate the unending support I have received from my mentors, colleagues, administrators, and community—all who share the same vision for our students,” Hagaman said.

Hagaman started her career at Picacho Middle School and has spent the last eight years teaching students at Centennial High School.

“Ms. Hagaman is a prime example of the amazing teachers we have in Las Cruces,” said LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “She is an asset to the district and her contributions impact hundreds of students every single year.”

Hagaman stated that the recognition will provide her with a platform to return that support and encouragement to other teachers who share a passion for empowering students through computer science.

Hagaman currently teaches 9th-12th grade Introductory Computer Science, Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Principles, e-Textiles and Programmable Fashion Design (e-Textiles), and AP Computer Science A. Her work in promoting computer science education has led to the creation of a computer science task force in the district.

Recipients of PAEMST receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, along with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. to assist professional development sessions. Recipients also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.