Las Cruces students come up with sweet way to raise funds for school after burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventh-grade students at Las Cruces Catholic School held a bake sale on Friday to help raise funds for the school after it was burglarized last week.

“This is something that was completely their idea,” said principal Adrian Galaz. “These students were impacted directly by the burglary, but the first thing they did was turn around to create something positive by organizing a bake sale for the entire school.”

Screenshot of suspect

The school continues to ask the public for help in identifying the man suspected of breaking into the school last week an making off with $5,000 worth of school property. On April 11, around midnight, the suspect broke into a portable, taking several items and then left the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect returned with a dolly at around 4 a.m., and went to a different portable. He stole several Chromebooks, laptops, projectors, air purifiers, webcams, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, school books, crayons, STEM project supplies for students and personal items from the teachers’ and student’s desks.

If you have any information on this burglary or recognize the suspect, call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

For more information, please contact Las Cruces Catholic School at (575) 526-2517.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.