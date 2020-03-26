Las Cruces solid waste facilities restrict public access to halt spread of COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– The South Central Solid Waste Authority and Las Cruces Utilities said in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the following restrictions will be instituted at Solid Waste facilities in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County beginning 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Amador Ave. Transfer Station-2865 Amador Ave.– Essential businesses only/closed to the general public. The Amador Avenue Transfer Station will be closed on Sundays for cleaning and disinfection.

Las Cruces Recycling Center Dropoff-2855 Amador Ave.– Closed to the general public.

Sonoma Ranch Recycling Drop Off Center–555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.– Closed to the general public.

Corralitos Regional Landfill–14535 Robert Larson Blvd. (Corralitos Exit off I-10)– Closed to the general public.

County Collection Centers –Punch card system is being suspended, hours for the general public are limited to Saturdays and Sundays 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Only 4 bags of waste allowed per vehicle. No yard waste or construction and demolition waste (C & D waste)accepted at this time.

a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Only 4 bags of waste allowed per vehicle. No yard waste or construction and demolition waste (C & D waste)accepted at this time. Chaparral Collection and RecyclingCenter–180 McCombs Rd. –Remains open to essential businesses only; residential fees are suspended. The general public is restricted to dropping off 4 bags of trash per vehicle on weekends only.

dropping off 4 bags of trash per vehicle on weekends only. Old Foothills Landfill Clean Fill, Green Waste, and Compost –555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. –Essential businesses only/closed to the general public. Open Monday –Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday:

Residential green waste can be picked up at your curb by the Green Grappler on your scheduled pick-up date. Your schedule may be accessed online.

The SCSWA recommends essential businesses supply written documentation of their “essential” status. This may be required for access to local Solid Waste facilities.

All facilities remain open to regional commercial trash haulers to drop off solid waste during normal business hours.