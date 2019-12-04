Las Cruces sex offender dad located in Mexico with his two kidnapped sons

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces father is facing federal kidnapping charges after he was arrested by Mexican authorities months after kidnapping his two sons.

Clarence Michael Ransom, 52, of Las Cruces is charged with two counts of international parental kidnapping and one count of failure to report international travel as a sex offender.

Ransom is accused in FBI documents of kidnapping his two sons, Maverick, 3, and Orion, 4, from their daycare center in Las Cruces on October 4. He was located on Tuesday inside a hotel room in Cabo San Lucas after a woman reported disturbances in the room to Mexican authorities.

A consulate check into Random’s identity revealed an arrest warrant for the kidnapping of the boys, according to the Associated Press.

Initially, LCPD said they had information that Ransom had crossed into Ciudad Juarez on October 8 and returned a day later but were uncertain if the boys had traveled with him on the cross-border trip in early October.

Ransom was convicted in 1991 of engaging in a sex act with an 11-year-old while at Fort Sill in Oklahoma when he was 24-years-old. He is required to register as a sex offender for life and notify authorities of international travel at least 21 days in advance as part of his parole.

The boys have been recovered and are in good condition according to the FBI. Ransom is expected in U.S. District Court in Phoenix on Wednesday.