Las Cruces school districts discuss hybrid return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — Las Cruces Public Schools administrators are working on recommendations that will allow students to return safely to school during the Spring semester using a hybrid model.

On Tuesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated in a ‘State of the State’ address that all schools will be eligible for the return of in-school learning starting Feb. 8.

“What that means for our district is revisiting plans that have been developed for a safe return, following all COVID-safe practices,” said LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo.

The new hybrid model will only allow for 50 percent of the school buildings to be occupied at any one time, and all safety protocols must be in place, including the usage of face masks and PPE equipment.

Trujillo said additional guidelines and requirements are forthcoming from the New Mexico Public Education Department, including site visits by the state to verify compliance under the new safety standards. Plans and recommendations for a possible hybrid return will be presented to the LCPS Board of Education at its next regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed live at www.lcps.tv.

Pending a vote on the actual hybrid proposal, students and staff could return back to school Feb. 22. Trujillo said that that will allow for a three-week transition period that was guaranteed to all LCPS staff and families in the fall semester.