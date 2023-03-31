EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education approved a plan to find a new superintendent within 140 days to replace retiring Superintendent Ralph Ramos.

The plan includes hiring a consultant to “lead a full and comprehensive search for a new superintendent,” according to a news released issued by LCPS.

Ramos announced his retirement on March 9. Sherley O’Brien, currently the district’s chief of staff, will be the interim superintendent effective April 8.

According to the district, the board will hire a search firm with experience in the recruitment of superintendents for school districts of similar size and demographics to LCPS, which serves a population of about 91,000 in Las Cruces, Mesilla, Doña Ana and White Sands Missile Range.

The district includes approximately 23,000 students within 40 schools: 24 elementary schools (pre-kindergarten-5th); one combined elementary and middle school (K-8th); eight middle schools (6th-8th); and seven high schools (9th-12th). Two of the seven high schools are early college high schools and are located on the campus of New Mexico State University. LCPS also has a Virtual Learning Academy, serving elementary through high-school students.

The main responsibility of the search consultant will be to serve as the main point of contact to the Board for all matters related to the superintendent search. The consultant must also be available to meet at 5:30 p.m. April 12 via Zoom with the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee.

In addition, the Board announced it will establish a Superintendent Search Advisory Committee consisting of five categories of constituents within the district and four categories of constituents outside the district. Besides committee members representing certified and classified staff, Board members will be nominating two candidates from each category to serve on the search committee.

The Superintendent Search Advisory Committee, working with the search consultant, is expected to advise the Board on two principal issues related to the search: the criteria desired in a new superintendent, and to generate interview questions from the stakeholder perspective to be asked of the finalists in during a public forum.

Interested applicants must submit the following before the deadline of noon Friday, April 7:

Letter of interest

Resume

Fee structure to include the candidate’s engagement philosophy or methodology.

Candidates or firms must submit everything via email to Cesar Chavez, associate director of purchasing, cchavez3@lcps.net. The Board is expected to select the consultant from qualified applicants at the April 11 work session, which starts at 4 p.m.

For additional details, click here.