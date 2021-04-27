Las Cruces school bus driver comes to the aid of abuse victim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 40-year-old Las Cruces man was arrested Friday for allegedly beating, strangling and suffocating his girlfriend, who alerted police by asking her children to pass a note to their school bus driver.

The suspect, 40-year-old Erik Alvarado, was arrested Friday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

The school bus driver helped the woman by calling 911 after her children passed the note to the driver saying she was in danger. Police arrived at a residence at the 4000 block of Inca Avenue, where they found the victim with multiple cuts, bruises and abrasions.

Las Cruces police were notified of the incident about 8 a.m. Friday and investigators learned Alvarado began the alleged abuse at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The altercation lasted through much of the night. Alvarado is accused of beating the woman, strangling her and suffocating her with a pillow and a shirt. Investigators said Alvarado also threatened to kill her.



According to the victim, the abuse occurred in the presence of the couple’s toddler and their two school-age children. At some point, Alvarado allegedly took away the victim’s cellphone to prevent her from seeking help.



Alvarado was charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member and also faces misdemeanor counts of battery against a household member and deprivation of property.

