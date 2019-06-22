Las Cruces residents warned of illegal firework usage

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Local firework vendors are up and running for the summer season, and the Las Cruces Fire Department is joining them in reminding the community to use them safely.

There is a limited amount of fireworks that are legal to be purchased and discharged in the city limits of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County.

Fireworks that remain on the ground like sparklers, smoking devices, cone fountains, illuminating torches, and wheels are allowed in the city limits.

Fireworks NOT allowed in the city limits, but are permitted in Anthony and Mesilla, are those that fly into the air such as aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, firecrackers, and roman candles.

The Las Cruces Fire and Police Department will be scheduling increased patrols that will target the illegal use of fireworks.

“The fireworks will be confiscated, so they’ll be out however much money they spent on those fireworks,” LCPD Spokesman Dan Trujillo said. “They could face a fine and that fine is determined by a judge. so it’s a mandatory court fee.”

Officials recommend following these rules and safety guidelines: