Las Cruces residents urged to pull weeds before spring rains spur growth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces officials urge residents to remove undesirable vegetation before the combination of rain and sunshine prompts more growth.

Las Cruces property owners and residents are asked by the Las Cruces Codes Enforcement and Las Cruces Police Department to remove weeds and overrown vegetation from their property, and along nearby walkways and sidewalks.

According to a release weeds, cut vegetation, and grass clippings should be put in clear plastic bags and left on the curbside for the green grappler service. Small branches less than 5-feet in length and 5-inches in diameter can be left curbside for the green grappler truck as well.

Yard and green waste should never be placed in city recycling containers, a release said.

For questions and concerns about noxious weeds or overgrown properties, call the Las Cruces Codes Enforcement at (575) 541-4100.



