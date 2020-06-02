Las Cruces residents hold vigil in memory of George Floyd

by: KTSM Report

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Residents in Las Cruces held a peaceful vigil in memory of George Floyd Monday evening.

Dozens gathered at Albert Johnson Park near Picacho and Main Street to express solidarity with those around the country, asking for the end of racial injustice and police brutality.

Attendees were asked to stay socially distant and many held signs.

“This means that America has grown because people in their households now are seeing the injustice and are saying ‘this is wrong.’ They’re coming out to voice their opinion. This means that America has grown. Regardless of the oppression at the top, we have grown,” said Russel Bell, who came to the protest.

This wasn’t the first event in Las Cruces held for George Floyd. Dozens gathered last Friday to protest at the same park.

