Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – During a meeting with city leaders last week, some Las Cruces residents voiced their concern for large commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) continuously driving through their neighborhoods.

Many residential streets in the city prohibit commercial vehicles with six wheels or more.

However, many of the roads containing warning signs for truck drivers continue to be utilized by the banned vehicles, which can pose a threat to residents and their properties.

The Las Cruces Police Department tells KTSM that CMVs can damage residential roadways because the streets were not constructed like business district roads and highways.

Homes can also be affected, as the flow of large vehicles shakes their foundations and can damage their structures.

Residents also expressed concerns for children’s safety while crossing the streets in the neighborhood.

“Larger vehicles that are found driving on that roadway, it’s a citation and fine of $162,” LCPD Spokesman Dan Trujillo said.

LCPD will continue to warn CMV drivers to watch out for road signs warning them where they should not be.