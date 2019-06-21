Las Cruces residents concerned over collapsed storm drain

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Residents living in the Sonoma Ranch neighborhood in Las Cruces say they’ve complained about a collapsed storm drain in their area for more than a year, and have received no updates on any progress.

Residents say the damaged drain causes many concerns. They say children in the area are attracted to the drain and it worries neighbors that someone will get hurt.

Another concern: the foundations of the homes surrounding the drain. As the Borderland is already in monsoon season and the wettest months are upon us, resident Tom Reavey worries the damage will double with water erosion.

“We got three inches in one day, so we’re probably going to be expecting more record rain as the water comes down this storm drain and dislodge these concrete chunks even more,” Reavey said. “It will make the hole bigger, it’ll move these chunks around and make it even more dangerous.”

The City of Las Cruces says it’s aware of the problem, and has struggled to repair the drain because it’s located on private property owned by a trust.

However, city officials are also worried that the damage will spread to the area that is owned by the city.

Director of Public Works David Maestas says they are in the process of finalizing an easement with the private property owners, and construction should begin in the next few months.

“We need to protect our infrastructure and by doing that, we can get on to their property fix our piece and protect our drainage structure which in turn will protect the rock wall of our residents and their property,” said Maestas.

For more information on the repair process click HERE or call 575-528-3136.