Las Cruces reminds residents of social distancing, use of facemasks in public places

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces reminds the public that mass gatherings are still prohibited, and the order had been extended until April 30.

According to a release, essential businesses have been allowed to operate under minimized operations and staff members are to follow social distancing rules.

The Centers of Disease Control recommends the use of face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, a release said.

This recommendation is not included in the Public Health Order and therefore is not enforceable in the same way as mass gatherings and social distancing.  However, residents, guests, and businesses are advised to follow this precaution in their day to day activities.

The City has compiled a list of links that may be of use to answer questions about the Public Health Order, the latest information and resources from the State, The Mayor’s Emergency Declaration, or the role of Codes Enforcement. 

  1. List of essential businesses in the State’s public health order https://cv.nmhealth.org/stay-at-home-essential-businesses/ 
  2. COVID-19 Alert Center on the City’s website which has current information from a variety of sources http://www.las-cruces.org/AlertCenter.aspx 
  3. Mayor’s Emergency Proclamation: https://www.las-cruces.org/DocumentCenter/View/4986/Mayors-Emergency-Proclamation 
  4. Codes Enforcement http://www.las-cruces.org/1264/Codes-Enforcement

